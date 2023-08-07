The Man Who Literally Wrote the Book on Extreme Heat

On this book tour, way more than any other book tour because it’s had so much media attention, I’ve really encountered this vast media landscape—it’s mostly kind of regional market stuff—of writers and journalists who know nothing about this subject; who understand that they should be covering it and that it’s important in some way. It’s because—I think for the same reason my book is successful right now—the heat is touching people in a very literal, tangible way. I had one reporter tell me that her daughter came up to her the other day and said, “Mommy, why is the sky broken?”

I think [outlets say], “What the fuck is going on? Bob, go out and cover this.” So Bob goes out to cover this and he has no idea what’s going on. He has 10,000 other stories happening and he’s heard some rumors about a thing called carbon dioxide and a thing called climate change, and it’s supposed to be important. And it has something to do with energy and something else. And so he goes out to do a piece about it.

I’m glad you mentioned the bubble. There seems to be a disconnect between the people who are covering and regularly following climate change and how it filters into the culture. It’s been surprising to me to learn how few people, even those who regularly read the news, know about climate stuff that I think you and I would take as basics.