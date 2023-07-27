Biden Should Name and Shame Who’s Responsible for the Heat

That bill, extreme heat and extreme MAGA Republicans’ climate revanchism share a common source: a fossil fuel industry that spends millions of dollars a year polluting our atmosphere and politics alike. Texas’s ability to act as a right-wing laboratory for extremist policies is thanks in no small part to drillers’ generous funding of reactionary think tanks like the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a key force behind both the Death Star bill and the nationwide attack on investors’ ability to even consider the possibility of climate change.

From the Koch Brothers to ExxonMobil, fossil fuel money has played a central role in pushing U.S. politics far to the right since Biden first came to Washington and well before. They’ve stalled progress for decades, despite knowing full well the dangers their products pose. Fossil fuel dollars helped fund Republicans’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and undermined the climate credentials of what became the Inflation Reduction Act. They’re reliably generous donors to Republican politicians dead-set on dismantling the IRA and the administrative state as we know it.

But fossil fuels weren’t mentioned in Biden’s speech. This week, instead, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm appealed publicly to fossil fuel executives to drill more so as to bring down gas prices. As the death toll from this summer’s extreme heat continues to rise, the White House should stop groveling to the companies causing it and call them out as the killers they are.