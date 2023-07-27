Biden Should Name and Shame Who’s Responsible for the Heat

Given how dire this summer has been, and the predictions for summers to come, such stopgap measures are welcome—but they’re no substitute for more robust protections. Some of those need to come from Congress, but advocates, including Public Citizen, have called on the White House to do everything to expedite OSHA rulemaking so as to keep as many workers out of harm’s way as possible.

The conditions that Americans are facing this month would be “nearly impossible” if not for climate change, researchers have found. Biden made climate change a central part of his campaign for president and has trumpeted climate-focused investments provided by the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Act as a central achievement of his time in the White House. A summer of round-the-clock news about climate-fueled extreme weather events, therefore, might seem like a a natural opportunity for Biden to highlight just how necessary that agenda is—and how heinous opponents to it are.

But while Biden’s gotten comfortable blaming corporations—including fossil fuel companies—for rising prices, from how he has talked about the heat this summer, climate change and its deadly impacts would still seem to be some tragic act of God washing over us. During his speech on Thursday, Biden was clear that the “existential threat of climate change” is driving extreme heat, floods, drought, and more. He detailed ways that the White House is tackling it. Absent, though, was any diagnosis of the disease driving all those symptoms requiring treatment.