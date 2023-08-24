How HGTV Swallowed HBO

In many ways, this is still the ethos of HGTV’s real estate programming, whether it’s original recipe House Hunters, its numerous spin-offs, or any of the dozens of home renovation shows that have popped up in its wake. HGTV turns emotionally and psychologically draining situations—finding a place to live, doing massive home repairs—into comfortable, entertaining drama. It’s stressful, and it’s a really good show.

Every episode of House Hunters is more or less the same. Somebody needs a new place to live (often, but not always, they’re in the market to buy a house), and a realtor sets up three possibilities for them. We are introduced briefly to what these clients say they want—modern finishes or historical detail, move-in ready or a fixer-upper, room for entertaining, open-concept living spaces, an updated kitchen, those original hardwood floors—and we then follow them as they walk through and assess each space. Over the course of a tight 30 minutes—inclusive of commercial breaks—we see all three spaces, compare them, watch and wait for our protagonists to reach a final decision, and then, just as quickly as possible, we get hustled along to the next episode. And over and over. We play along, in other words, living vicariously through this saga. In some ways, it’s a kind of training manual for bourgeois lifestyle aspiration. We play the House Hunters game and, in so doing, we learn what to want, what holds value, what’s tacky, what’s chic, what a life should be. But we are also refreshingly detached from those desires, allowed to jump in and out of them episode by episode. House Hunters is best watched as a binge—that most twenty-first-century style of spectatorship. That was satisfying; who’s next?

Couples are the best. Although House Hunters features a wide array of clients, from single people to large families, the couple form is its bread and butter. (The show has, notably, gotten more diverse both racially and socioeconomically over its quarter-century on air.) While Sandler and Davidson are a same-sex couple, the show they built from their own real estate experience is animated—comedically and tragically—by a kind of granular, accumulated battle of the sexes. Every episode of House Hunters is a slow-motion, just barely subtextual fight between the couple at its center. There is no figure in contemporary television more sympathetic than a wife or girlfriend realizing what a prig her partner is, no glance more sharply meaningful than the one between her and the realtor who sees it too; meanwhile, there is no figure in contemporary television whose preposterous, pathetic arrogance is more loathsome than The Husband Who Uses the Phrase “My Money” When Referring to Their Budget in a talking-head interview. There is no more scathing indictment of heterosexual partnership than an average episode of House Hunters.