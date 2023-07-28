Behind the Rage of Raylan Givens

Justified doesn’t quite have the reputation of its peers from the prestige TV teens. Compared with shows like Mad Men and The Americans that more explicitly played with their genre origins, Justified might seem more conventional: a high-end, episodic Western rather than a reinvention of the form. But, just as Raylan himself has got a lot more going on beneath his unflappable gunslinger exterior, Justified was always considerably more than its satisfying shoot-outs. Creator Graham Yost’s embrace of genre in Justified freed him and his writers to tunnel into world-building, to paint an elaborately and vividly detailed portrait of a place: Harlan County, Kentucky, was a community exploited and ravaged by coal companies, by drug dealers, by neglect. Harlan County was angry, too.

Justified: City Primeval, FX’s reboot of Yost’s original series, is more critical of that anger, or at least more aware that its audience might not uncritically accept or sympathize with an angry white protagonist flashing a badge and holstering a gun. So, it takes Raylan out of Harlan, out of the white working-class hollers of the original series, and onto the streets of Detroit. Despite being the series’ protagonist, Raylan is rarely the main character in any of this reboot’s episodes. Instead, the show uses his presence—his anachronism and his anger—to ask new questions about that badge and gun, what they can allow, what injustices they can be made to justify.

Developed by Dave Andron and Michael Dinner—two writers from the original series—and based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval, the new Justified is an entertaining, occasionally thought-provoking limited series about crime and corruption in Detroit. And it does a lot of the great things the old Justified used to do. It explores the blurriness between law enforcement and lawbreaking, particularly in a narrative through line about judicial corruption. It’s also still interested in the disconnect between police and community (showing it this time through Terry Kinney’s Albanian mobster, whose extralegal policing of his own community frequently supersedes whatever plans the Detroit PD has in the works). “Order and justice are not the same thing,” somebody says in the new series, and that might as well be a mission statement for the entire Justified televisual universe.