Biden’s Best Path to a Pro-Worker Economy Runs Through the Federal Trade Commission

There’s more work to be done beyond this. The FTC should target the use of contracts by McDonald’s, Amazon, and Uber that these firms deploy to control independent business proprietors and workers in order to convert them into effective employees—but without the rights and protections of employment. And as strike season winds on, the FTC should break with its union-busting past and state clearly that it will not interfere with organizing by any class of workers, regardless of whether they are employees or independent contractors. In short, the FTC has the authority to do more. There’s no reason it should keep its powder dry.

Credit where credit is due: The FTC has already nudged a handful of firms in the right direction, ending the practice of ensnaring their employees into noncompete agreements. But the agency can follow through on its commitment by banning noncompete clauses for all workers. (The Open Markets Institute, where we both work, led a labor and public interest coalition that petitioned the FTC for this rule in spring 2019.) Noncompetes currently bind tens of millions of workers, across all occupations and income levels. Importantly, rather than a partial ban protecting only a subset of workers based on their line of work or earnings, the FTC proposed to outlaw these contracts for everyone, regardless of whether they are employees or independent contractors or whether they are high-income or minimum-wage workers.