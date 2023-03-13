Big Tech Is Winning the Antitrust War on Capitol Hill

Over the course of last year, as Big Tech companies such as Google, Amazon, and Meta plotted to further their already considerable reach, lawmakers in Washington plotted how to stop them. Critically, the effort was seen to be a bipartisan one: Democrat David Cicilline and Republican Ken Buck were both sitting atop the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, working off the same page. With Democrats in control of both houses and the Biden administration doing their part to crack down on monopolies—alongside some significant antitrust lawsuits wending their way through the courts—twenty-first century trustbusters appeared to have a winning hand.

Lawmakers delivered the goods in the form of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, or AICO, and the Open App Markets Act, or OAMA. The bills targeted some of the more infamous examples of Big Tech’s wretched excess. AICO was designed to prevent tech companies from prioritizing their own products over their competitors: For example, Amazon would not be able to promote its own brand of products over other competing brands on its platform. Meanwhile, OAMA would have reined in Google and Apple, who enjoy hammer-lock control over the most popular app stores. There was a frenzied push during the lame-duck period to get the bills over the line—and equally frenzied pushback from Big Tech lobbyists on the Hill.