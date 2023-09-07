How Queer Media Arrived at a Crossroads Between Independence and Survival

But unlike Sinister Wisdom’s situation, the frustrations with Autostraddle may go much deeper than just the acquisition. Back in 2019, a number of trans people and people of color shared public accounts of discomfort while attending A-Camp (Autostraddle’s summer camp spin-off entity). Soon after, leadership announced that A-Camp was taking a break, and it has not returned since. Then in March, Autostraddle asked the community to donate $175,000 to a life-sustaining fundraiser—stating that without the money, Autostraddle wouldn’t make it to Pride Month.



The community not only met the goal but exceeded it. But the money wasn’t enough to avoid layoffs, and three contract-based staff writers were let go in May, resulting in an open letter from staff writers and freelancers calling for increased financial transparency, accountability, and renewed commitments to marginalized—particularly Black and trans—readers and writers, among other concerns. Taken together, it’s clear that while Autostraddle has made some mistakes along the way, some readers’ reactions may be more about the culmination of hurts, rather than taking in the socioeconomic realities of media.



When I asked Reise Bernard, co-founder and former CEO of Autostraddle, what she thought about the acquisition naysayers, her response was measured: “We won’t get it right every time or even most of the time, but I hope they give us a chance to see what we can do with more resources and support because we’ve never had that chance before. We’re forming an incredible and diverse team of queer and trans people, and Kylo [Freeman] has investors on board who want to see us thrive. I think that’s great. I just hope they give us a chance.”

