How Queer Media Arrived at a Crossroads Between Independence and Survival

Kylo Freeman, the new CEO of Autostraddle, has a similar story: “I honestly don’t remember how old I was exactly when I first read Autostraddle—very early on in university though. I was struggling with my sexuality. I was still with my boyfriend at the time,” they recall. “It was a combination of Autostraddle and The L Word, and Autostraddle’s reviews of The L Word that really opened my eyes to queer life and made me brave enough to start exploring it IRL.” More than anything, says Freeman, queer media is the only way for us to control how our experiences are told and communicated to the world.



And the recent months haven’t all been about endings or stressful changes There are new saplings taking root, right alongside sturdy sapphic oaks like Sinister Wisdom, Curve Magazine, and Autostraddle. Them, launched by Conde Nast in 2017, has earned the respect of many skeptics—and has gone on to champion political reporting and cultural analysis with a queer and trans lens. Queerency covers the queer economy and provides a database of hundreds of queer-owned businesses; TransLash Media, founded by journalist Imara Jones in 2018, is dedicated to trans stories for and by trans people.



In literary publishing, organizations like Lambda Literary, queer journals like Foglifter, and anthologies like Nepantla are certainly holding their own. And organizations like the NLGJA and the Trans Journalists Association are offering institutional support for new generations of journalists, publishers, and editors. If this media subculture has had to answer for its independence recently, it’s not had cause to question the vitality, or the resilience, of its core audience. In this way, queer media has distinguished itself from the all-things-to-all-people outlets that have endured similar disruptions or that scramble to woo its readership base.

