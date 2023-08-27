Maui’s Wildfire Recovery Is Haunted by the Specter of Colonialism

The fire that devastated the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this month was made all the worse by the deep-rooted effects of colonialism. As the recovery process begins, Native Hawaiians see an opportunity to correct the many wrongs caused by colonial capitalism. But the road to recovery is fraught with the same dangers that caused the fire in the first place.



At least 115 people died in the fire, and the number is expected to rise dramatically as search operations continue. At least 338 people are still unaccounted for. Much of the devastation was due to arid conditions, as well as resource mismanagement. Three of the main factors that helped the inferno spread were dry land, lack of water, and hot temperatures. All of these factors were supercharged by climate change; all are also linked to the hundreds of years of colonization that has shaped the islands’ recent history. Fire recovery could be a chance to right those wrongs—or risk further entrenching the same systems that led to the tragedy.