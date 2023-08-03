We Need a New Way to Think About Extreme Heat

Many climates are also becoming more humid, as warmer air can hold more water. To cool the surface temperature of the skin, humans rely on sweat. But when sweat can’t evaporate, as is the case in high humidity conditions, it ceases to be an effective cooling mechanism. Humans can endure a wet bulb temperature—a measurement of temperature and humidity combined—of just 95 degrees. Past this threshold, even shade, sleep, and water won’t be enough to stave off death. In recent years, places in the Middle East—where residents are already accustomed to some of the highest temperatures on earth—have passed this line for the first time. No amount of mental or cultural acclimation can save you when you need to go outside and find it’s too hot to survive.



Misperceptions about heat add up. Take hiking: It’s becoming more difficult to figure out how to safely access the great outdoors. “You’re forecasting in your mind what you’re going to experience and being prepared for that,” Schlader said. You bring a little extra water. “But you didn’t really know how much water [you needed],” he said. You’re conscious of your pace—but you don’t know how slow to really go in heat you’ve never experienced before. What looks like preparedness means little under the scorching sun. “Our body is amazing at thermoregulating,” Schlader said, “but at some point, our behavioral system needs to take over.”



And that brings us to the fourth challenge: If you miscalculate, there’s often little recourse. If hikers realize they’re overheating, and there is no extra water and no shade, they’ll feel the need to get back to their air-conditioned car at any cost. “There’s some competing motivation: ‘Hey, I gotta get out of here, I’m going to push myself through that,’” Schlader said. And this applies not only to national parks but to the homes and streets of well-populated cities. If people can’t afford their air conditioning bill, they’ll wait to turn it on. If their only cooling center is miles away, they may just wait it out in their stuffy apartment. If bus stops don’t provide shade, they may suffer heat exhaustion on the way to work.

