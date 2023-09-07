Teslas Are Cheaper Now, Thanks to Subsidies Musk Once Hated

Those benefits from the IRA, though, are just a small chunk of the many ways Musk’s fortune is premised on public money. Early on in Musk’s involvement in the company, Teslas received a $465 billion loan guarantee through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, repaid in 2013. SpaceX, now valued at around $150 billion, has inked expansive contracts with the U.S. government, worth $15.3 billion since 2003. The company was buoyed by a crucial NASA contract as it sputtered in 2008.

Musk’s ubiquity in strategic sectors has allowed him to amass an enormous amount of sway with federal officials. As Ronan Farrow recently reported in The New Yorker, the U.S. government leans heavily on Musk to run core parts of its support for the war in Ukraine. SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network has been the key means by which fighters have communicated on the front lines of the war there. Yet Musk’s control of the company—and seeming affection for Vladimir Putin—has left policymakers trying to appease his ego, Farrow notes. That influence is much more expansive, however. “Current and former officials from NASA, the Department of Defense, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration,” Farrow writes, “told me that Musk’s influence had become inescapable in their work, and several of them said that they now treat him like a sort of unelected official.”

Musk’s antics on the site formerly known as X—from his love of mid-2000s internet humor to far-right conspiracy theories—can cover up just how much of the future is being ceded to him. It also points to a key tension within Bidenomics, premised as it is on using public funds to unlock private-sector investment in the industries the White House sees as essential to U.S. economic competitiveness in the twenty-first century. As of now, its key mechanism is turning on the spigot for chosen sectors. Like any good corporate titan, Musk will lap up those funds wherever he can, however critical he might be of the policies that built his empire online.