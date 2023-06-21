Tesla Is Taking Over America’s Charging Stations

Several states have either implemented or are considering “time of use” rates, adjusting costs for charging based on times when more and less people are using the grid—an adjustment that is ultimately paid by the owners of the charging stations. Those firms then decide whether to pass those costs along to consumers directly or figure out a more standardized rate that accounts for fluctuations, ensuring customers who charge during peak demand periods aren’t made to pay more for a charge than they would have a few hours earlier. Prices at the plug also include overhead for charging stations owners, from maintenance to payment systems and construction costs.

Then there’s all the little stuff. California—which has some of the country’s most supportive rules for E.V. adoption—was home to an intense battle a few years back over whether chargers would be mandated to include credit card swipers, as opposed to just contactless payment. Unlike gas stations, customers can also fuel up at home. Given that nearly half of all car trips are three miles or less, drivers who primarily make short trips could opt to avoid charging stations entirely.

The expense and administrative hurdles to building E.V.s would seem to make it easier for bigger and more diversified companies to butt into the space, especially those that can afford to subsidize their charging business with funds from other revenue streams. Drivers might also prefer not to have to fumble around with a handful of different apps and company-specific cards whenever they want to charge up. With 17,000 chargers, Tesla’s network is much bigger than any of the other networks, which have around 7,500 total, Nelder told me. “It’s also much faster, and well maintained,” he said. “The third-party charging networks are a balkanized mess, and they have an extremely challenging business. If Tesla had to live and die on its charging business on its own, they wouldn’t have made it either.”