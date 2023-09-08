Deion Sanders: Winning for All the Great Black Coaches of the Past

Gaither’s words attested to two truths. One involved the absolute segregation of college football in the South. The other, which belied any sense of moral superiority in the North, was the utter impossibility of a Black head coach like Gaither, no matter how successful and brilliant and inspiring, ever being hired to helm a team even on the far side of the Mason-Dixon Line.

The long-ago encounter between Gaither and Bryant, which I had first discovered in doing research for my book Breaking the Line, surged front of mind last Saturday as I watched Deion Sanders’s Colorado team stun highly ranked Texas Christian 45–42 on the foes’ home field. It was just last season that TCU played for the national championship. Colorado had entered the game as a three-touchdown underdog, with a roster that Sanders had almost entirely overhauled since arriving from Jackson State in Mississippi early this year. It hardly mattered to the oddsmakers that in three years at that HBCU, Sanders had put together a 27–6 record and out-recruited football powerhouses like his own alma mater, Florida State, for top prospects. Left largely unstated amid the media fascination with “Coach Prime” moving into a Power Five conference was the sad, damning rarity of an HBCU coach being admitted into college football’s top echelons.

With his team’s stirring upset of TCU, Sanders not only defied the dismal expectations for a team that had finished 1–11 last season. More importantly, at least from a historical perspective, his triumph amounted to a makeup call for so many exceptional coaches during the heyday of Black college football, from the late 1940s through early 1970s, who were systemically denied any such opportunity. But a makeup call is, by definition, too late and too little to correct the injustices of the past.