It’s Time to Take Trump’s Disqualification From the Presidency Seriously

There are signs that some officials are already thinking about Section 3. Politico reported earlier this week that multiple state election officials have discussed, both publicly and privately among themselves, how to address the disqualification question. In most states, elections are supervised by a state’s secretary of state or by a multi-member board of elections. While laws vary in the fifty states, each of those jurisdictions will have to make some sort of decision about whether Trump is disqualified under Section 3. This could be done explicitly by refusing to put him on a ballot or implicitly by keeping him on. The former would almost certainly lead to a legal challenge by Trump and his campaign; the latter is already facing the aforementioned legal challenge in Colorado. It may not be possible for state officials to evade answering the question in some way, shape, or form.

Some secretaries of state reject the idea that Trump can be disqualified outright. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is one of the few Republican officials with the credibility to make that argument. In 2020, he famously resisted Trump’s direct entreaties to tip the vote totals in his favor and defended the accuracy of Biden’s win in the state. He nonetheless argues that it is up to the voters to deny Trump’s presidential bid next year.

“Some legal scholars are arguing that secretaries of state should remove Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states that a public official is ineligible for public office if he has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ America,” Raffensperger wrote. “But Georgia law contemplates a legal process that must take place before anyone is removed from the ballot. Anyone who believes in democracy must let the voters decide.”