It’s Time to Take Trump’s Disqualification From the Presidency Seriously

Griswold, the defendant, appeared to almost welcome the lawsuit on Wednesday, noting that it could help clarify an untested area of constitutional law. “The United States Constitution bars anyone who has taken an oath to protect the Constitution from holding office if they have ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion’ or ‘given aid or comfort to the enemies’ of the Constitution,” she said in a statement. “I look forward to the Colorado Court’s substantive resolution of the issues, and am hopeful that this case will provide guidance to election officials on Trump’s eligibility as a candidate for office.”

As I noted last month, there’s an ongoing legal debate over whether Trump meets the conditions for disqualification under Section 3. The provision dates back to 1868, when Radical Republicans in Congress sought to break the ex-Confederate stranglehold in Southern state governments. Since the United States did not face another civil war, rebellion, or insurrection until 2021, Section 3 was largely defunct after the Reconstruction era came to a close. Despite this, Trump’s actions—and the growing legal efforts to hold him accountable for them—have brought matters to a head: It’s time for public officials to start taking the disqualification efforts seriously.

Trump’s efforts to overturn the presidential election, coupled with his encouragement of a violent mob that disrupted the electoral vote count on January 6, breathed new life into the provision. While much of the attention has come from liberal legal scholars, they are not alone in suggesting that Trump may no longer be eligible to run for president. Michael Stokes Paulsen and William Baude, two of the nation’s leading originalist scholars, argued in a comprehensive law review article published last month that the provision remains in force, that no congressional action is needed to carry it out, and that Trump meets the criteria for disqualification under it.