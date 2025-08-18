Trump Makes Weird Claim About Major Ukraine Meeting as Fans Seethe
The Ukrainian president is showing up with a support squad. Trump says he’s honored.
MAGA loyalists are seething as President Donald Trump prepares to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy—and the European leaders he’s brought along for support—to the White House on Monday.
Trump has had an extremely contentious relationship with Zelenskiy. He’s berated him to his face in front of millions in the Oval Office and has constantly dismissed Russian aggression and Ukrainian requests for more military aid.
Zelenskiy and Co.’s visit comes just days after Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which the U.S. leader moved even further away from ceasefire talks, much to Putin’s delight. But the EU crew accompanying Zelenskiy has Trump’s base worried that he’ll be “cornered” into making financial concessions to the European Union he’s promised never to make.
“A big day at the White House. We have never had so many European Leaders here at one time. A great honor for America!!!” Trump wrote Monday in a feeble attempt to frame the meeting positively for his supporters. “Lets see what the results will be??? President DJT.”
Zelenskiy will be accompanied by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
MAGA was not pleased.
“After little Volodymir’s meltdown at the last meeting he is back but this time must be chaperoned by Europe’s regional manager caste,” author Hans Mahncke wrote on X. “The whole spectacle is so pathetic and humiliating.”
“Will Zelensky fck this peace deal up?” MAGA hardliner Gunther Eagleman chimed in.
Trump also tried Sunday night to assuage his fans’ concerns. “The Fake News will say that it is a big loss for President Trump to host so many great European Leaders at our beautiful White House,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Actually, it is a great honor for America!!! President DJT.”
Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that the EU wasn’t calling in the cavalry to give Zelenskiy much-needed backup but that they were cordially invited.
“They’re not coming here to keep Zelenskiy from getting bullied,” he told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation. “They are coming here tomorrow because we’ve been working with the Europeans.… We invited them to come.”
Six of Europe’s most powerful leaders aren’t coming all the way to D.C. with Zelenskiy just to hang out. It’s clear that they see Trump’s recent moves toward Putin as a real threat to Ukrainian sovereignty, and this meeting as a last chance to pull Trump away from Putin’s anti-NATO, anti-EU, and anti-Ukrainian agenda.