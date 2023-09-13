Vivek Ramaswamy Wants to Sell You on a Massive Purge of the Federal Government

Ramaswamy offered a novel interpretation of the recent Supreme Court decision in West Virginia v EPA that struck down an Obama-era program to limit carbon dioxide emissions from a power plant: To his mind, this meant that “most federal regulations, I don’t meant that colloquially, I mean that literally, are unconstitutional under current law in the United States.” He added to applause that “on day one, it is the job and duty of the next president to rescind” these. He cited regulations from those governing car emissions to e-cigarettes and investment standards as administrative actions that were preemptively unconstitutional.



He went on to turn aside any suggestion that a credible legal challenge to any of his ideas could be mounted in a brief question-and-answer session that followed his speech. Brooke Rollins, a former Trump appointee who headed the MAGA think tank, served as his interlocutor. Ramaswamy confidently asserted to his audience that “the current Supreme Court, I think we win 6-3 on every legally contested question” and insisted “we have a winning hand with the Supreme Court we have now.”



The audience had its own particular edge on display. While most in attendance were a familiar MAGA crowd—former Trump administration officials could be seen hovering around the edge of the event and there were reserved seats left for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and his wife—one attendee kept on trying to start a conversation with someone else about whether they had been “mugged or attacked” on the streets of Washington DC before the event began. Another attendee sardonically texted a friend that “a firing squad” would be a far more effective way to remove the professional managerial class from the federal government than the comparatively minor reforms suggested by Ramaswamy.

