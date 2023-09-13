Vivek Ramaswamy Wants to Sell You on a Massive Purge of the Federal Government

In remarks that lasted around 40 minutes, Ramaswamy’s two easels initially bore placards labeled “Myth,”referring to the commonly held notion among legal scholars that there are limitations on the president’s power to unilaterally fire federal employees en masse and shut down whole agencies willy-nilly. Throughout his speech, Ramaswamy strode over to his easels to theatrically peel the offending myths off the placards, eventually revealing similar placards labeled “Truth” that reassured the crowd that the presidency actually did contain this power. He crumpled up the “Myths” and tossed them aside as he returned to his lectern.



Ramaswamy repeatedly described his argument as “radical” and praised himself for having the courage to discuss such complicated ideas and rejecting the supposed conventional wisdom of unnamed consultants—the better to keep such discussions simple. For the presidential hopeful, the complex ideas boiled down to one basic fact: Everyone who came before him was wrong about how the federal government worked, and, if elected president, he would fire federal workers wholesale and dispatch them to “go home and find honest work in the private sector.”

At the same time, Ramaswamy insisted that as president he had the unilateral authority to mothball federal agencies and Cabinet departments at his own say so. Here, he picked out familiar conservative bugaboos, such as the Education Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, which he promised to shut down instantaneously and outsource any needed functions to other parts of the federal government, which he described as “agencies that have not been corrupted.”