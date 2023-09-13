Other Republican senators were more circumspect in their reaction to the McCarthy’s move. GOP Senator Thom Tillis argued that House Republicans could not traverse the trail congressional Democrats blazed in their two impeachment proceedings, which he viewed as “accelerated” and partisan. As such, Tillis argued, House Republicans needed to “do the homework.” He raised concerns about bypassing a House vote to launch an inquiry. “We’ll have to decide if this is a potential repeat of what I think was two political impeachments,” he said. “I hope they prove me wrong.” He worried that impeachment, which has traditionally been a grave matter, is becoming the U.S. equivalent of a “vote of no-confidence.”



“The Democrats tried to weaponize impeachment,” said Senator John Thune, the second highest ranking Republican in the Senate. “I just hate to see where this becomes the method of every time there is a change in administrations, of trying to throw somebody out of office.”

Other Republican senators were willing to cut their colleagues in the House some slack. “An inquiry is an inquiry,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, who has been working with House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer in investigating Biden and his son. “It’s not an impeachment [vote]. And it seems to me that it would open up an avenue to get a lot of the information that we feel we’ve been stonewalled.”