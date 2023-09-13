Meanwhile, on the House side, Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that he would direct the chairs of three committees to carry out an impeachment inquiry into Biden and his family. To this point, months of House investigations have turned up no evidence of wrongdoing, but McCarthy and conservatives in the House believe an impeachment process may root out the definitive proof of misdeeds that has thus far eluded them.



McCarthy’s announcement contradicted his previous vow that he would not open an inquiry without a full vote by the House, a tacit acknowledgment that he lacked the votes to do so. Several moderate Republicans in the House have expressed skepticism about opening an inquiry, but McCarthy has faced pressure from his right flank to take that step.



Some Senate Republicans were leery of the move. “I don’t know what it’s based on,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito told reporters. “I have no idea what they’re talking about. I don’t want to see impeachment being used as an everyday instrument. I don’t think that’s what it’s intended for.” Senator Lisa Murkowski called the effort “premature” and worried that the bar for launching an impeachment would get “lower and lower every year.” Biden becomes the third of the last five presidents to face impeachment, after only two underwent the process in the previous two centuries.