Samuel Alito Is Wrong and Arrogant—and Must Be Reined In

Sam Alito identifies as an “originalist”—someone who ostensibly makes decisions based on the original intent of the Framers and their historical context. But no genuine originalist would make an astonishing, ridiculous, and utterly ahistorical assertion like the one in the Journal interview. It is true that when the Framers drafted the Constitution, they obviously created the three branches and defined their powers and functions. But as I used to tell my American Government students, while there are three equal branches, the Constitution itself makes clear the pecking order. Article 1, on Congress, is twice as long as Article 2, on the presidency—and it, in turn, is twice as long as Article 3 on the judiciary. Article 3 is spare in its detail, not least because the Framers left it to Congress to define the broader architecture of the judiciary and the roles of particular courts.

Congress appropriates all the money and has the power to tax—and to declare war. The president can veto bills, but Congress can override the vetoes as the last word. Congress can impeach and remove a president—a president cannot remove members of Congress.

What about Congress and the courts? To start with, Congress can impeach and remove Supreme Court justices, with no comparable power going the other way. The Senate can reject nominees for the court that have been proposed by the president. And Congress can, and has, added and subtracted members of the Supreme Court, going from its original six down to five and up to as many as 10 before settling at nine in 1869. But we also know that Article 3 gives little direct power to the Supreme Court. It has original, constitutionally mandated jurisdiction, but here is the critical element of Article 3, Section 2: “In all cases affecting Ambassadors, other public Ministers and Consuls, and those in which a State shall be Party, the Supreme Court shall have original jurisdiction. In all the other cases before mentioned, the Supreme Court shall have appellate jurisdiction, both as to Law and Fact, with such Exceptions, and under such Regulations as the Congress shall make.”