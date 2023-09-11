Samuel Alito Is Wrong and Arrogant—and Must Be Reined In

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has been in the spotlight lately, and not in a good way. Embattled over revelations of major ethics violations and calls for Supreme Court ethics reform and now the subject of an ethics charge by Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Alito has fought back, particularly on the friendly turf of the Wall Street Journal editorial page. Most recently, in an obsequious interview conducted by the Journal’s James Taranto and lawyer David Rivkin Jr.—who, stunningly, has a case before the court that it will hear in the coming term—Alito said, “Congress did not create the Supreme Court.” He went on, “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court—period.” Alito followed this by declaring that he would not recuse himself from the case involving Rivkin.

This was the latest step in Alito’s defiant, intemperate, and in-your-face response to revelations about his ethics violations. One involved an unreported lavish fishing trip paid for by right-wing billionaire and bare acquaintance Paul Singer, who had business before the court. The second was Alito’s trip to Rome shortly after the Dobbs decision erasing Roe v. Wade, funded by an activist Notre Dame–based anti-abortion group that had filed an amicus brief in the case. When the watchdog journalistic group ProPublica contacted Alito before it published the blockbuster revelation about the fishing trip, he instead tried to preempt the story with a diatribe in The Wall Street Journal lamely defending the indefensible, including going into contortions to say that private jet travel did not require disclosure, and asserting that he was unaware that his benefactor had business before the court, despite multiple briefs showing just that.