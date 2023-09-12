Ketchup With Those Fries? Sure—as Long as It’s Anti-Woke

Besides apocalyptic visions, Torba, a self-described Christian nationalist, had a more personal motivation. For years, Gab has courted some of the most noxious personalities on the far right to participate on its platform, from Catholic antisemite E. Michael Jones to white supremacist groyper king Nick Fuentes. In October 2018, after another of its frequent posters killed 11 people in a mass shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, Gab was dropped from its web-hosting service and payment processors PayPal and Stripe. “From that moment forward, we decided that we would never allow something like this to happen again,” Torba later wrote, referring not to the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history but to Gab’s demonetization. “Not to Gab and not to anyone else who shares our values.”

Soon, Torba—a former ad tech CEO who was booted from a prestigious Silicon Valley startup network for spewing anti-immigrant abuse at fellow alums after Donald Trump’s 2016 victory (“I helped meme a President into office, cucks”)—was incorporating the parallel economy into nearly everything Gab did. The footers of Gab emails urge readers to “Join the Parallel Economy.” Torba hailed Gab as the place where conservatives could find everything from “dissident” media and politicians to “dissident” doctors who’d write tele-prescriptions for Ivermectin. “They can’t cancel us here,” he promised, “because we are building our own—everything.” He launched GabPay, a PayPal alternative; Gab Marketplace, a Facebook Marketplace clone; and a parallel economy Christmas catalog. When he spoke at Fuentes’s America First Political Action Conference in early 2022—itself a CPAC alternative, where Fuentes that year praised both Putin and Hitler—Torba exhorted the young crowd to “work together towards the common goal of building parallel Christian systems that are beyond the influence and control of the existing demonic ones.” Even Gab’s name, he suggested, embodied the message: “Go And Build.” This year, frustrated that he couldn’t get ChatGPT to say that Jews killed Jesus, or write a blog post about the immorality of Drag Queen Story Hours, Torba announced he would launch Gab AI as an artificial intelligence product “that is based, has no ‘hate speech’ filters and doesn’t obfuscate and distort historical and Biblical Truth.”

In creating Gab, Torba was in part reacting to the deplatforming of far-right companies and personalities across the internet. “This is a response to us,” said Nandini Jammi, co-founder of the progressive activist group Check Your Ads, which seeks to “dismantle the disinformation economy” by lobbying ad tech companies and ad exchanges to drop sponsorship of far-right actors for violating the group’s policies against hate speech, disinformation, harassment, and more. In the years since Trump’s election, Jammi and her fellow activists—first at the progressive social media action group Sleeping Giants, now at her own organization—have claimed a number of victories: costing “home of the Alt Right” Breitbart News 90 percent of its ad revenue in 2017; getting far-right activist Laura Loomer kicked off PayPal in 2019; and perhaps playing a role in YouTube and Google Ads dropping right-wing commentator Dan Bongino earlier last year, to name a few. As a result, Jammi said, Bongino has become “very, very invested in the parallel economy, because he’s personally seen how quickly things can go south.”