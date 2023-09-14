Contra Vance—who’s previously said that he supports collective bargaining “as an abstract matter”—the White House is not sending billions to China’s EV industry every year. A generous reading of Vance’s point is that China’s very real command over electric vehicle supply chains means that any policies that encourage drivers to go electric will enrich “the dirtiest economy in the world at the expense of auto workers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan.” Ford has also built a partnership to produce batteries in the U.S. with the Chinese firm CATL, which Republicans are seeking to fight.

Vance’s stance on electrification happens to be at odds with those of GM. “We believe the ambitious electrification goals of [President-elect Biden], California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in 2020, long before the Inflation Reduction Act passed. Such statements haven’t stopped the company from continuing to donate prolifically to Vance and other Republicans who oppose climate policies across the board. Still, it’d be hard to make the case that the White House is somehow forcing the industry to comply with electrification, as Vance seems to suggest.

The administration’s most muscular EV policies aim to do precisely the opposite of sending money to China. IRA incentives for electrification are hyper-focused on excluding products from China and any other “foreign entity of concern,” and enriching domestic automakers by reshoring production in the U.S. In order for plug-ins to qualify for the IRA’s $7,500 consumer rebate, they need to be assembled in the United States. Forty percent of the minerals used to power their batteries need to be sourced from the U.S. or from a country with which it has a free trade agreement. Fifty percent of battery components need to meet the same criteria. Each of those requirements ramps up by 10 percent every year. The U.S. also imposes a steep 27.5 percent tariff on Chinese-made cars.