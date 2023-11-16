Nicolas Cage Can’t Escape Himself in Dream Scenario

At first, Paul handles his notoriety about as well as can be expected, modestly downplaying his role in what commentators try to frame as an anomalous psychic phenomenon. After all, it’s not like he’s appearing to people as a prophet or a guru—just a figure in a series of interior landscapes. The problems begin when he’s approached by Trent (Michael Cera), the callow CEO of an advertising firm. Trent wants him to become the front man for a series of commercials designed to be viewed with eyes wide shut—a scheme straight out of Inception for monetizing the unconscious.

At this point in his career, Cage has played pretty much every character type—and archetype—imaginable, and only rarely by disappearing into his roles: Whether he’s a romantic lead or an action hero; leaving Las Vegas or honeymooning there; a good cop or a bad lieutenant; supervillain or vampire (x2); an ambulance driver or a Ghost Rider, he’s typically conspicuous as a National Treasure, and even a little shameless in deploying an acting style he famously called “nouveau shamanism” (which is, even for seasoned admirers, increasingly indivisible from shtick). The clever trick of his performance in Dream Scenario—which, for the record, is his best in a long while—is that, for maybe the first time ever, he makes himself vague, as if melding with the drably grayscale cinematography by Benjamin Loeb (the film was shot in Toronto, standing in for an anonymous U.S. college town; the images have an achieved sort of ugliness). Bleary-eyed and balding above a steel wool beard that almost mocks his professorial vocation, Paul never quite comes into focus, even as his presence is supernaturally amplified in every direction. When Trent tries to market him as “the most interesting person in the world,” he instinctively rejects the appellation. For all his confusion over what’s happening to him—and why—he doesn’t see himself as remarkable.

Dream Scenario starts to change from gentle fable to caustic commentary when its protagonist is tempted into sharing his constituents’ awe at his personage—a shift that leads straight toward delusions of grandeur. The highlight—if it can be called that—is an extended, cringe-inducing quasi-seduction scene at the hands of a young advertising specialist (Dylan Gelula) who’s invited Paul to her apartment out of an irrepressible urge to render her dreams of him real; the sequence’s myriad and troubling subtexts about sex, power, and exploitation ripen that much more when you consider how many years a beloved A-lister like Cage has spent as somebody’s (and, more likely, a lot of people’s) obscure object of desire. Watching Paul let himself be manipulated into a flesh-and-blood-fetish doll is troubling, especially once he starts to get off on it.