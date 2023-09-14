Wisconsin’s Gerrymandering Is Sparking a Constitutional Crisis

Then Protasiewicz took office in August. A few days before she was sworn in, a coalition of Wisconsin voting-rights groups filed a new lawsuit directly before the state supreme court to challenge the legislative maps. Thanks to Wisconsin’s system of judicial elections, voters knew she was a skeptic of the gerrymander before electing her to her current seat. “They do not reflect people in this state,” she told a candidate forum in January. “I don’t think you could sell any reasonable person that the maps are fair. I can’t tell you what I would do on a particular case, but I can tell you my values, and the maps are wrong.”

Those comments also gave Republican state lawmakers a pretext to defend their privileges. Multiple members, including Assembly Majority Leader Robin Vos, have floated the possibility of impeaching Protasiewicz if she does not recuse herself from the gerrymandering cases. “You cannot have a judge who said, you know, the maps are rigged because she bought into the argument that that’s why we’re winning elections, not the quality of our candidates, and then she sits on that trial acting like she’s gonna listen and hear both sides fairly—that just can’t happen,” he said in a radio interview last month.

The state’s impeachment process is broadly similar to its federal counterpart: The state assembly brings articles of impeachment and the state senate holds a trial on them. Since Republicans control 22 of the senate’s 33 seats, they would need partisan unanimity to convict and remove her from office. It’s not clear if they have that. But Wisconsin’s process also differs in one key respect from the federal version: An impeached official cannot exercise the duties of their office while they await their trial in the senate.