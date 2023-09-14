Wisconsin’s Gerrymandering Is Sparking a Constitutional Crisis

That difference raises the possibility that the state Assembly could impeach Protasiewicz with a simple majority vote and that the Senate could then just not hold a trial, effectively suspending her from office indefinitely. That would freeze the state Supreme Court into a 3–3 deadlock on ideological lines, which Wisconsin Republicans may also prefer to an outright liberal majority. It would be a tremendous insult to the electorate that chose Protasiewicz—but, then again, so is entrenching yourself in power through extreme partisan gerrymandering.

Earlier this week, Vos pitched what he framed as an off-ramp of sorts for the brewing constitutional crisis: Wisconsin lawmakers could adopt what he described as the “Iowa model,” in which a nonpartisan commission draws electoral maps and then revises them based on feedback from lawmakers. After the third map is rejected, lawmakers could then draw the maps themselves. Iowa has not had to invoke that final option—but Iowa’s political landscape is also far less fractious and hard-edged than its northern counterpart. The likelihood that Republicans would reject new district lines until they were in charge of the process again is why leading Wisconsin Democrats rejected it out of hand.

“A legislature that has now repeatedly demonstrated they will not uphold basic tenets of our democracy—and will bully, threaten, or fire on a whim anyone who happens to disagree with them—cannot be trusted to appoint or oversee someone charged with drawing fair maps,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement on Tuesday. “And I’m not going to participate in enabling Republicans in the legislature to keep trying to use and abuse their power to control the outcome of our elections. The people should get to choose their elected officials, not the other way around.”