The Supreme Court’s Growing Ethics Splits

In theory, eight of the justices could collectively decide to strip another justice of their vote in the most extreme circumstances. The Supreme Court took that extraordinary step just once in its history, when the other eight justices secretly agreed in 1975 to punt any case in which Justice William O. Douglas cast a deciding vote to the following term instead of handing down a ruling. Douglas, who was 76 years old at the time, was partially paralyzed by a series of strokes and refused to retire despite—or perhaps because of—his deteriorating mental condition, forcing the court’s hand. (He eventually stepped down that November.) Beyond that exceptional collective step, however, the individual justices have no ability to substantively check one another.

More recently, close Roberts allies have echoed the self-regulation theme. “The chief justice spoke about that in May and said that we’re continuing to work on those issues and that is accurate, we are continuing to work on those issues,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an audience of judges and lawyers at the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals last week. “And I’m hopeful that there will be some concrete steps taken soon on that.” Kavanaugh and Roberts are frequent collaborators on the court, and Roberts reportedly persuaded him personally to join a key Voting Rights Act decision last term.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the court’s second-newest member, did not address the question of ethics reform when she spoke recently. But she also eschewed a combative stance towards public scrutiny of the court and its members. “Justices and all judges are public figures, and public criticism kind of comes with the job,” she told an audience at a Seventh Circuit judicial conference. “But I’ve been at it for a couple of years now and I’ve acquired a thick skin, and I think that’s what public figures have to do; I think that’s what all judges have to do.” While she may not have meant this as a direct criticism of Thomas and Alito, it sharply contrasts with their approach.