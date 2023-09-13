The Child Poverty Crisis Spurs Another Push for the Child Tax Credit

“We have now proved something pretty phenomenal and, at the same time, pretty obscene,” Senator Cory Booker said Wednesday. “What we’ve proved is that poverty for children in America is not some accident, it’s a policy choice.” He spoke in a press conference conducted by the so-called “CTC Six,” the half-dozen legislators who have been pushing for the credit’s renewal. These senators and representatives see themselves not as beating a dead horse but rather beating the drum for the low-income families who benefited from the credit—and are now feeling its absence.

The expanded credit was a key provision of the American Rescue Plan, the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus-relief legislation passed by Congress in the spring of 2021. The law increased the amount of the credit and disbursed it on a monthly basis rather than in a lump sum at tax time. And for the first time it made the credit accessible to households too poor to pay income taxes. Data shows that the expanded credit lifted millions of children out of poverty and helped reduce food insecurity in low-income households. Poor Americans primarily used the monthly payment for basic necessities, such as groceries, utilities, and rent.

Republican lawmakers unilaterally opposed expanding the credit in the first place and then extending it. Conservative Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who voted for the American Rescue Plan, also opposed extending the expanded credit. When congressional Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a significant climate and tax policy bill, in July 2022—crafted with significant input from Manchin—it did not include the expanded child tax credit.