The Child Poverty Crisis Spurs Another Push for the Child Tax Credit

Representative Jodey Arrington, the chair of the House Budget Committee, also credited inflation for the increase in child poverty. “There is a tax on poor people. That’s all inflation is. It’s all this government spending on all these things that somehow, some people think the American people want and need, and the price is being paid by the people who can least afford it,” Arrington argued. (Data from the Consumer Price Index released on Wednesday showed that inflation increased in August due to higher gas prices, but economists predict that this rise is temporary.)

The expanded child tax credit’s supporters argue, however, that it would help low-income families manage higher costs rather than boosting prices. A Tuesday report by the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimated that, adjusted for inflation, the child poverty rate would have been at 8.1 percent in 2022 if the expanded child tax credit had remained in place. The report also found that more than 5 million children more children would be out of poverty today and the child poverty rate would be 47 percent lower if the expanded credit had stayed in effect.

Supporters also point to research that shows the expanded credit had little or no impact on poor Americans’ employment.