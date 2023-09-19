The Lose-Lose Promise of Pledging Lower Gas Prices

Under fire from Republican lawmakers last week over similar complaints, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm boasted about the U.S. achieving record levels of oil and gas production this year; those gains are expected to continue through 2024. “There is no blocking of production in the United States,” she said. In a speech on Bidenomics last week, the president pledged to bring gas prices down too, just as he’s done with other prices.

In a confusing position that’s becoming a hallmark of this administration, the White House doesn’t seem to see much of a contradiction in continuing to boost domestic oil and gas production while championing climate change as a core concern. As much as the administration’s wonks have been willing to part with some conventional wisdom about how much the government should intervene in the economy, the White House has maintained Democrats’ long-held commitment to an “all of the above” energy strategy—the idea that juicing clean energy and fossil fuels alike is perfectly compatible with an ambitious climate agenda.

That stance is getting harder to maintain. Biden has repeatedly called climate change an existential threat to humanity, recently going so far as to suggest that exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) would be “even more frightening” than nuclear war. A U.N. report issued earlier this month, assessing progress since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015, warned that the world is very, very close to crossing that 1.5 degree threshold. To get back on track, the report’s authors recommend “phasing out all unabated fossil fuels,” i.e., those whose emissions cannot be eliminated through carbon capture technologies, which are still unable to do that at any meaningful scale. The U.S., meanwhile, is responsible for more than a third of planned global fossil fuel expansion through 2050. It’s one of five wealthy countries—the others are Norway, Australia, Canada, and the U.K.—responsible for half of planned fossil fuel expansion over the same time period.