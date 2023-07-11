The E.V. Revolution Collides With Sheetz, Buc-ee’s, and Other Cult Gas Stations

While big oil companies were once king of the corner market, today the top five largest oil companies own just around 1 percent of gas stations in the U.S. The appeal of the regional chain, which has taken over in regularly providing consumers with gas, is deeply linked to American car culture, where independence is intertwined with the open road. In many parts of the country, a gas station is more than a place to fuel up for an adventure. It’s a gathering place and a grocery store. This is not by chance: in more remote areas, these all-in-one chains can act like a Walmart or a Dollar General, playing a huge role in local economies.

In a promotional video released last year, Kwik Trip Director of Corporate Communications John McHugh said the gas station company has taken the place of many small, local grocers. The company plans to continue its “strongest niche” and become a “replacement for those grocery stores in our small rural communities here in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa,” he continued.

Just as the corner grocer has changed, so has the country’s fuel source. Most major car companies are shifting significantly to E.V. production: by 2034, GM has said it will no longer sell any gas-powered cars. The Biden administration plans to have at least 50 percent of all vehicles sold to be electric by 2030 and wants to increase the number of public charging stations by the end of the decade as well. The federal government especially wants to invest in charging outside of major cities, with billions of dollars set aside for adding charging to rural areas of the country.