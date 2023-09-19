Senate GOP: Insane Holds on Nominees, Fine; Hoodies, Never!

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut echoed Hirono about the faux outrage over the Senate’s dress code. “There are so many efforts to distract and deter, ranging from the trivial like dress codes to the more important like impeachment,” he said. “It seems like the right-wing fringe is over a cliff on basic sanity,” Blumenthal continued, before noting that the dress code isn’t exactly top of mind. “I haven’t really thought at all about the dress code because I’m going to keep wearing a suit and tie.”

Senator Chris Murphy echoed his Connecticut colleague. “I’ve not even been briefed on the dress code changes,” he said. “I’ve only read stories and tweets about it, so I haven’t really given it any thought. I’ve been engaged in things that matter a lot more than this.”

Georgia’s Raphael Warnock, by any measure one of the best-dressed members of the upper chamber, laughed when asked if the Senate could survive the new dress code. “I think the American people want us to keep the government open, so we need to stay focused on that,” he said. Added Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon: “So I have a position on the dress code issue. In the broad sweep of Western civilization, I do not believe this will be one of the major issues.”