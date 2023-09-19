There's now a community of people online who regularly share images of John Fetterman to figure out whether he's real or has been replaced by a body double. pic.twitter.com/5THtUZW7jC — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 18, 2023

In addition to his improved speech abilities, many conspiracists cite photos that they claim shows Fetterman’s distinctive forearm tattoos have disappeared. It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the before and after photos show completely different angles of Fetterman’s arms.

Obviously, there is no proof that Fetterman has been replaced. As one online jokester pointed out, the senator’s sheer size alone is enough to make it extremely difficult to find a convincing body double.

funniest thing to me is that they believe Fetterman, one of the most distinct looking dudes on this planet, has a body double. "Hey, u don't happen to know any 7 foot tall ogres that nobody will notice if they go missing do you?" https://t.co/s1ns72Mj6o — Alliterate Anthony (@alliterateant) September 19, 2023

Fetterman has responded to the conspiracy in his classic sarcastic fashion. If anything, his tweets should prove he’s still the same man. Fetterman’s social media presence continues to be (as the kids say) hot fire.