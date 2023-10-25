This Is What Happens When Childcare Is Free

But things have gotten far easier for their family in the past two years. In March 2021, Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden. That measure included $39 billion for the childcare industry, including $15 billion worth of supplemental funding that states could use flexibly to meet the crisis. That April, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that the state would use the money to waive co-payments for all families like Bustillos’s who received subsidies. At the same time, the state expanded eligibility for those subsidies to families earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty line or, at the time, as much as $111,000 a year for a family of four, ensuring free childcare for 30,000 families. In essence, the state created something akin to universal, free childcare for nearly all residents.

The move was “in line with the governor’s vision,” said Elizabeth Groginsky, New Mexico’s Cabinet secretary for early childhood education, recalling how Grisham’s campaign made childcare one of its front-and-center issues. But ARP funding moved up the timeline, allowing her vision to be implemented sooner than projected. “The federal relief money allowed us to act on that more quickly.”

New Mexico is part of a massive new trend: During the pandemic, half of U.S. states waived co-payments and made childcare free for all families who received subsidies, something that had never been done outside of natural disasters, according to Karen Schulman, the director of state childcare policy at the National Women’s Law Center. In a country where the full cost of childcare can easily cost a family more than $10,000 a year, consuming more of its budget than housing or health care in many areas of the country, states took a radical step and zeroed out the cost entirely.