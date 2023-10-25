This Is What Happens When Childcare Is Free

The elimination of co-pays was certainly a big deal for Patricia Bustillos. “Fue una gran ayuda,” she said: It was a huge help. Her son’s wife enrolled their daughter in a childcare center for the first time, which meant that she could go to work full time, allowing her to contribute to the family’s monthly rent. For Bustillos’s daughter, not having to pay a $40 co-pay meant more money for food, gas, and rent. Both daughters were able to pay for their own cars to take their own children to daycare and get back and forth to their jobs.

The stability has helped to open further doors for Bustillos. Having both grandchildren in childcare means she’s been called on less to care for the girls herself, freeing her up to work more. She’s putting more hours in at a nonprofit that offers parenting skills, working both morning and afternoons, while she spends the rest of her time cleaning offices. “Eso para mi es un ingreso extra,” she said: For me that’s extra income.

She’s also able to participate more in nonfinancial activities. She’s a member of OLÉ, a grassroots nonprofit that has advocated for more investment in childcare and early childhood education, and she traveled to the state Capitol to lobby for investment without worrying about having to care for her grandchildren. She also participated in a training with the nonprofit National Women’s Law Center to do public speaking about social justice and equal pay for women, especially Latinas like her. The NWLC has taught her “como cuidar a yo” and “como relajarme”: how to take care of herself and relax.