The Shadow Race to Succeed Mitch McConnell

Because the minority leader is firmly ensconced, any discussion with Republicans of life after McConnell must involve multiple caveats. This is a function not only of his unmatched tenure in leadership but of his “unprecedented control” over his conference, said a former Cornyn aide. “McConnell has been willing to be the villain,” the former aide said. “He’s been willing to take the heat and be wildly unpopular to hold this conference together and carry out the things that needed to be done.” The Republican leader has welcomed his status as “Grim Reaper” for Democratic priorities and even called himself “Darth Vader.”

The next GOP leader will undoubtedly face near-constant comparisons to McConnell, given the defining role that he has played in Republican politics for decades. But each of his potential successors is a formidable politician in his own right.

Thune may be the most obvious contender, as he is the second-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate. It might not be obvious at first glance but the affable, handsome-in-a-politician-way South Dakotan is a king-killer: He defeated then–Majority Leader Tom Daschle in a hotly contested 2004 race. Thune is friendly with colleagues and reporters, and popular among his fellow Republicans. (At 62, he is also the youngest of the three Johns; Cornyn and Barrasso are both 71.) When McConnell recuperated from a concussion earlier this year, Thune temporarily took the reins and led the conference.