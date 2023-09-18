Kevin McCarthy Has (Once Again) Lost Control

As Punchbowl News reported on Friday, there is a plan, sort of. Freedom Caucus members are attempting to negotiate a compromise with what passes for moderate GOP House members: a deal that would “pair a short-term extension of government funding with billions of dollars in disaster relief and H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act,” allowing a defense bill to pass the House. There are two problems, however. One is that the extension is very short-term: only 30 days. And the other, which is related, is that there is no chance that the Senate, which Democrats narrowly hold, would pass such a bill or that Biden would sign it.



Tension boiled over at a meeting of House Republicans on Thursday. “If you want to file the motion, file the fucking motion,” McCarthy said, referring to a “motion to vacate,” which would trigger a new vote for speaker. Right-wingers have been threatening to use such a tactic to remove him more or less since he took the gavel—even though he has acquiesced to them at nearly every turn. (One notable exception was the deal McCarthy struck with Biden.) This outburst may have been defiant, but it was one that only underscores McCarthy’s weakness: two weeks before the government is set to shut down, and he is in full desperation mode.



All of this only underscores the larger truth: that House Republicans simply aren’t interested in governing. McCarthy is powerless. The GOP’s far-right flank holds nearly all the power, and they’re using it to launch pointless investigations and make demands for draconian cuts. With less than two weeks to go until the government shuts down, it’s hard to see anything changing.



