Kevin McCarthy Has (Once Again) Lost Control

They are such a mess they can’t even fund the military—arguably the easiest thing House Republicans have to do when they’re in the majority. And yet, last Thursday, McCarthy was forced to pull an $826 billion defense spending bill, knowing that he didn’t have the votes to pass it. Members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus refused to back it, even though the vast majority of Republicans wanted to move it forward. The failure to pass a defense spending bill is the clearest example in the ongoing appropriations fight of how little power McCarthy has—and how likely a government shutdown is becoming.



“Nobody’s objecting to what’s in the bill,” House Rules Committee Chair Tom Cole told Politico last week in a revealing quote. “Everybody’s trying to leverage the bill for something now.” That is the dynamic, and it is one that will almost certainly shut down the government.



Freedom Caucus members are trying to leverage support for defense spending for even steeper cuts to other programs. “We all concede defense is going to continue to rise. But the exchange for that has to be we have to make cuts in other areas of the bureaucracy,” said Representative Dan Bishop, a Freedom Caucus member who voted against beginning debate last week. In other words, the right wing is willing to support one of its own priorities (defense spending) only if it can get its other priorities as well (spending cuts elsewhere). Bishop added: “Once the entire package is ready and I can see it and I can see that everybody’s prepared to move it, then I’m prepared to move individual bills.” This despite the fact that McCarthy and Biden already agreed to spending levels far below—$100 billion below, in fact—what is required via the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which the president signed into law in June.

