Yes, the Polls Are Bad for Biden. But Republicans Still Have It Much Worse.

Yes, I am aware of the current Democratic doldrums. Every premature horse-race poll showing a knotted presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump induces panic. And that was before an ominous Washington Post-ABC News poll was released over the weekend showing Trump with an unfathomable 10-point lead, which even the Post admitted was “probably an outlier.” The Senate map for 2024 is daunting, with Democrats needing to defend seats in such Trump states as West Virginia, Montana, and Ohio. While the outcome of the 2024 struggle to control the House may depend on court decisions about redistricting, the influential Cook Political Report shows about as many Democratic-held seats in play as Republican seats.



The conventional wisdom is that 2024 will be a replay of recent elections, with the presidential race pivoting on seven hard-fought states in the Electoral College while control of Congress may depend on a handful of seats. As John Kraushaar recently summed up in Axios, “A favorable map gives Senate Republicans an early edge, and House Democrats a slight advantage. The battle for the presidency, meanwhile, looks like a pure toss-up.”



But let me advance a contrarian notion that isn’t quite a prediction: Maybe the willful self-destructiveness of the Republican Party will finally catch up with them. Sooner or later, American politics will give us an old-fashioned blowout election. And while I don’t minimize potential Democratic problems such as Biden’s age, dwindling enthusiasm among Black and Hispanic voters, and stubborn skepticism of the president’s economic record, a case can be made that the handicappers and railbirds are underestimating the consequences of the GOP’s embrace of funeral-pyre politics.

