Why Working Stiffs Don’t Mind Trump Crapping on Their Union

Trump’s anti-worker stance as president cost him only a single percentage point’s support among working-class voters (defined as voters lacking a college degree), from 51 percent in 2016 to 50 percent in 2020. That’s basically a rounding error. More worrying still, Trump’s share of nonwhite working-class voters rose from 20 percent in 2016 to 26 percent in 2020. Harold Meyerson wrote in The Washington Post after the 2016 election that an unnamed “union staff member” told him it was “an extinction-level event for American labor.” It wasn’t, but it came too close for comfort.

The United Auto Workers strike is receiving extremely favorable press at a time when public support for labor unions is higher than it’s been since the liberal hour of the Great Society. That makes it an opportunity for a self-styled populist like Trump to make peace with organized labor. On NBC News’s Meet the Press Sunday, Trump declined. UAW President Shawn Fain, Trump said,

is not doing a very good job in representing his union, because he’s not gonna have a union in three years from now. Those jobs are all gonna be gone because all those electric cars are gonna be made in China.

For years Trump’s line on organized labor has been: I love the working man and I have no particular beef with unions, but union leaders always work against their members’ interests. In 2018, for instance, Trump tweeted in response to some barbs from then-AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka: “Some of the things he said were so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly.” Love me, Trump tells the working class, and loathe anybody who would presume to represent your collective interests (unless of course they happen to endorse Trump, which they almost never do).