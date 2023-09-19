Why Working Stiffs Don’t Mind Trump Crapping on Their Union

Trump’s knock against Inflation Reduction Act spending to promote electric cars builds on a video statement Trump released in July, seeking a UAW endorsement that he’s never going to get. In that video Trump said, “Joe Biden is waging war on the U.S. auto industry with a series of crippling mandates designed to force Americans into expensive electric cars.” Climate policy is the enemy.

Apparently that didn’t work, so Trump is now resorting to wholesale fabrication. Now he says that the IRA showers electric-car subsidies on China. As TNR’s Kate Aronoff pointed out last week after Senator J.D. Vance, Republican of Ohio, test-drove this whopper, that’s pretty much the opposite of what the IRA does. The IRA subsidizes electric car production not in China but here in the United States. I quote Aronoff at some length because the details are important:

IRA incentives for electrification are hyper-focused on excluding products from China and any other “foreign entity of concern” and enriching domestic automakers by reshoring production in the U.S. In order for plug-ins to qualify for the IRA’s $7,500 consumer rebate, they need to be assembled in the U.S. Forty percent of the minerals used to power their batteries need to be sourced from the U.S. or from a country with which it has a free trade agreement. Fifty percent of battery components need to meet the same criteria. Each of those requirements ramps up by 10 percent every year.

Far from going to China, the IRA’s clean-energy subsidies are flowing disproportionately and very ironically, to Republican congressional districts. The UAW’s beef with Biden isn’t that Biden’s subsidizing the transition to electric cars, but rather that Biden isn’t targeting these subsidies sufficiently to union shops. In particular, Fain wants subsidized battery manufacturing, which replaces power-train assembly that automakers used to perform in-house, to conform to a UAW-negotiated contract. Trump would never sign on to that in a million years.