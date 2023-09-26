What started as a trickle, with only Senator John Fetterman last week joining various House and Garden State Democrats in calling for Menendez to resign, became a flood on Monday evening and Tuesday, as more and more came out against him. Many of the Senate Democrats who have condemned Menendez are up for reelection in 2024, including Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Jon Tester of Montana, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico—a possible indication of the Menendez’s case’s potential to become a political headache for vulnerable senators. Casey, Rosen, and Tester’s campaigns, which have each received contributions from Menendez’s leadership committee this cycle, also said they would donate those funds to charity. (The National Republican Senatorial Committee had already singled out Casey, Tester, and Brown for not calling on Menendez to resign.)

Booker, the junior senator from New Jersey, may have been the biggest blow to Menendez. He was a staunch Menendez defender after his first indictment, on bribery charges in 2015, and testified as a character witness in that trial.