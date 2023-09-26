Are We In the Last Days of Fox News?

With Ailes out of the building, and off the mortal coil, Trump became the de facto leader of Fox-world, its ideological, amoral center and cash cow. And Hannity, whom Ailes and Murdoch and Wolff all openly regard as an idiot, rose to the very top of the power structure. (“He’s retarded, like most Americans,” Murdoch once remarked, according to Wolff.) Hannity became Trump’s straight man, interlocutor, and therapist: his Howard Stern, his video Boswell. “Trump, Hannity recognized, was quite the dumber ox. Hannity, in Trump’s presence, was the clear contrast gainer, the considered, methodical, thoughtful one,” Wolff writes.

Wolff paints the post-Ailes, post-Dominion, and post-Tucker Fox as a rudderless behemoth, led by sheepish heirs who loathe the sordid business but are chained to the money pipeline by greed. Wolff writes that brothers James and Lachlan are at war and have not spoken to each other for five years, James having become a Democratic Party donor, Lachlan in charge of Fox, living in Australia, ultimately fine with getting richer off a democracy-chewing propaganda silo presided over by stars like Hannity and, until recently, Tucker Carlson and decorated with female eye candy. Everyone waiting for the old man to croak. In one of Wolff’s final meetings with Ailes before he died, Ailes said of the Murdochs and Fox: “They’re stuck with it … but they can’t run it either.”

That internal conflict blew up on election night 2020, when Rupert Murdoch supposedly said, “Fuck him,” of Trump, when handed the hot potato of whether Fox should make the Arizona call for Biden. For a moment the old man “had allowed the network to seemingly take an overt position against its paramount franchise, the presidency of Donald Trump,” Wolff writes. But confused management and stars couldn’t and wouldn’t pivot, and the network immediately capitulated to the Election Lie storyline. The Lie has so far cost Murdoch $780 million and his top-rated star (Tucker’s defenestration, Wolff tacitly suggests, was part of the legal settlement).