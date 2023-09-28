For many Iowans, wind is a welcome force in their state. Some recent polling suggests more than 85 percent of Iowans have a positive view of wind energy. Leasing land to wind farms has meant a significant windfall (pardon the pun) for some Iowans: In 2017, wind farms paid out more than $20 million in lease payments to Iowa landowners. Wind turbines even feature prominently on a new version of the state’s license plate.

“We’ve had wind energy on a relatively substantial scale here now for almost 20 years, and it was being built with almost no comment,” said Kerri Johannsen, the energy program director with the Iowa Environmental Council. “It was sited at the local level, with local folks making the decisions, getting the tax revenue flowing to the counties who were then able to make substantial investments in roads, and bridges, and hospitals.”

But in recent years, local opposition to wind farms in Iowa has grown significantly. According to the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, which tracks opposition to renewable energy across the country, 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties have passed moratoriums on wind development or new restrictions on where wind projects can be built; nearly all of these county-level blocks were passed in the past four years, with half passed since 2022. Wind projects in several other Iowa counties without current restrictions are also being hotly contested as local groups agitate their governing bodies to adopt policies that would restrict or eliminate wind farms.