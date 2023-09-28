Over the past several years, as the country has accelerated the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy, opposition to wind and solar has skyrocketed across the United States. Much of this opposition—especially when it comes to wind energy—has been propped up by those who stand to gain from renewable energy failures, especially the oil and gas industry, and their allies.

But some of the most significant changes at the local level in one of the country’s most wind-heavy states are happening free of any obvious or direct dark money influence. In Iowa, grassroots activists are using the power of social media to help organize to pass policies that will significantly slow the transition to clean energy.

Until recently, Iowa was the poster child for how renewable energy could succeed in a red state. In the early 1980s, Iowa passed some of the earliest policies to encourage wind generation in the country, and it worked: It’s currently the state with the second-most installed wind capacity, second only to Texas, and in July, Iowa got a record 64 percent of its electricity from wind energy. Wind has historically also enjoyed bipartisan support in the state: Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley proudly calls himself the “father” of wind energy for his role in passing a piece of national legislation in the early 1990s that created tax incentives for the industry.