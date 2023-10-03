The Purdue Case: Can the Rich Use Bankruptcy Law as Cover?

The Sackler family members used Purdue’s bankruptcy to cut a deal with some of those victims and survivors and others—a deal the Sacklers couldn’t get anywhere else. The deal, which was approved by 95 percent of those voting (though fewer than 20 percent of those who could vote did), lets the Sacklers pay up to $6 billion over 18 years in exchange for a broad release that, if it stands, will forever shield them and hundreds of others from facing people in court like Ellen Isaacs. Her son Ryan became addicted to opioids after a doctor prescribed OxyContin when he fell off a bridge and hurt his back. He died from overdosing on opioids in 2018.

There’s no way to measure whether and for how much the Sackler family members who ran Purdue should truly be liable, because they’ve never stood trial for their actions at Purdue. In all this time, the Justice Department has not charged any of the Sackler family members with a crime. Unless that changes, it leaves any notion of justice to be had in a bankruptcy court. Or with the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court took this case to answer what a federal judge called the “great unsettled question” in the Purdue case: Does the bankruptcy code allow for a bankruptcy like Purdue’s to include protection (in the form of a liability release) for people who aren’t in bankruptcy, like the Sacklers? Sackler family members said they would not contribute money to the bankruptcy without such immunity.