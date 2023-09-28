The Supreme Court Tells Alabama to Pound Sand

While Black Alabamians live in significant numbers in the state’s southern half, along what is known as the Black Belt, the legislature has consistently divided that population into multiple districts where white voters each have a comfortable majority. A special three-judge panel of federal district court judges sided with the plaintiffs, noting in its 227-page opinion that the dispute was not “a close one.” Alabama asked the Supreme Court to overturn that ruling during the court’s last term, using a variety of arguments to contend that its map complied with Section 2 and, in the alternative, that obeying a court order to draw a second majority-Black district would itself amount to racial gerrymandering.

The Supreme Court disagreed on both counts. In a 5–4 decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the state’s arguments were not particularly convincing when placed alongside the court’s decades-old precedents on racial-gerrymandering claims. And he rejected Alabama’s suggestion outright that the remedy itself would be racial gerrymandering by noting that the court had allowed it from time to time in narrow circumstances for roughly four decades.

Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s liberals to form a majority in the ruling. But Kavanaugh also wrote separately to signal that he might be open to reconsidering Section 2’s constitutionality in a future case if phrased correctly. “Justice Thomas notes, however, that even if Congress in 1982 could constitutionally authorize race-based redistricting under Section 2 for some period of time, the authority to conduct race-based redistricting cannot extend indefinitely into the future,” Kavanaugh wrote. “But Alabama did not raise that temporal argument in this Court, and I therefore would not consider it at this time.”