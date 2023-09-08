The specialist told her how to deliver Alison some formula so that the baby would still latch on when Burciaga produced milk. She followed up with text messages reiterating the information and then gave Burciaga a check-in call afterward. When Burciaga realized that she was not producing enough milk to feed Alison, she got on the phone with the office once more, and the staff determined that she was eligible for benefits to help pay for formula.

“The reassurance and the tools that they provided in that moment is exactly what I needed,” Burciaga recalled.

The program, commonly referred to as WIC, is critical for mothers like Burciaga. It provides financial assistance, breastfeeding support, and health care referrals for more than six million participants. Low-income families earning up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level can qualify for the program, which provides certain foods for eligible participants, as well as cash vouchers for pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding parents to purchase fruits and vegetables. Given the current high costs of groceries and infant formula, WIC provides a lifeline for parents who may struggle to feed themselves and their children.