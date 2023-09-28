Bills like KOSA are a subtle twist in how “child safety” legislation is promoted now. The fear animating these bills goes back to the early days of the web itself: that there was a unique kind of danger, usually sexual, lurking online, searching for children, away from parents’ watchful gaze. Those were the dial-up days. There is so much more internet now for those people to fear, seemingly designed to make them feel bad about themselves. KOSA, its supporters will tell you, is just asking tech companies to take responsibility for their products; to be held to a “duty of care.” But that’s exactly the problem for KOSA’s supporters: It appeals to the Big Tech titans they say are endangering children to instead protect them. And the narrative KOSA’s boosters have adopted to push the bill makes it all too easy to sidestep both the unmet needs of young people and the considerable power of those companies.

To most advocates of these internet bills, their opponent is Big Tech, companies who stand to profit from business as usual and operate with impunity. “Big Tech companies and their army of lobbyists are already coming out in force against this proposal out of fear that it could impact their bottom line,” the director of the Council for Responsible Social Media argued in a recent op-ed at The Hill in support of KOSA. “With their deep pockets and K Street offices, we’ve allowed these companies to amass exorbitant profits off of our children with little to no oversight.” In such arguments, young people who disagree with online safety bills’ promoters do not figure in, except maybe as presumed beneficiaries.

Sometimes, supporters will add, it’s not tech companies themselves but groups who are paid to push their interests. “It removes the Big Tech companies one degree at least,” the head of the Tech Transparency Project, or TTP, told The Washington Post in May, so that tech companies could “absolve themselves from looking like they’re pushing this issue.” Who wants to seem like they are against child safety? TTP has also stated that one of Big Tech’s tactics is “hiding its agenda behind more sympathetic figures,” in a report on efforts to stall KOSA-like legislation at the state and federal level; these figures, it said, then “push the industry’s agenda while making it seem as though Big Tech’s positions—aimed at protecting the industry’s bottom line—have grassroots support.”