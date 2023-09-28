The Right Doesn’t Understand How Our Constitutional Government Works

The problem is that that’s not how the system works. And I don’t mean the business as usual “swamp” that pols habitually decry—I’m talking about the Constitution, which these self-proclaimed “constitutional conservatives” claim to revere. At the risk of regurgitating basic civics, the point of divided power and checks and balances is to prevent any one actor or faction from gaining unchecked power. The system works when everyone involved understands the need to compromise to get things done, by which I mean: govern.

Unfortunately, compromise long ago became a dirty word on the right—a sign of personal weakness, if not venal corruption. When NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist asked Americans in December whether they prefer compromise or principled stands, a supermajority (74 percent) favored compromise, but Republicans (66 percent) lagged well behind independents (78 percent) and Democrats (82 percent). Similarly, 58 percent of Democrats told Gallup in January that they want Biden to work to compromise with Republicans, even if it disappoints some of his voters. Only 34 percent of Republicans said the same of working with Biden, with nearly twice as many, 64 percent, saying that the GOP ought to stand up to the president—even, as the poll put it, if doing so makes it “harder to address critical problems.”

This is more than an academic problem. Dramatic pronouncements about fighting and winning might play well on Fox News and Newsmax, but condemning compromise as weakness and failure creates an atmosphere where nothing can possibly get done and the people involved have delusional expectations about what qualifies as a win. (And let’s take a moment to contemplate the conservative notion of winning: They want to gut education funding, to use one example, aiming to cut Title I funding by a whopping 80 percent.)