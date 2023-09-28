The Right Doesn’t Understand How Our Constitutional Government Works

Nevertheless, a variant of Green Lantern thinking is back—and it’s helping drive the looming government shutdown. Instead of focusing on the presidency, it has become a generalized theory of politics, if not of governance itself, and it has taken on a darker, more explicitly truculent tone.

Just to review: We’re careering toward a shutdown because Congress hasn’t passed bills to fund the government in the new fiscal year, which starts on Sunday. The source of the problem lies in the House, where Republicans haven’t been able to agree among themselves on a bill to fund the government on either a short-term basis (to buy time to hammer out a longer-term deal) or a long-term basis (even low-hanging fruit like funding the military has proven elusive). House Republicans are bickering about angels-on-the-head-of-a-pin stuff: The hard-right keeps pushing McCarthy for ever-greater spending cuts, never mind the fact that they will never make it through the Democrat-controlled Senate or receive President Joe Biden’s signature.

This is an immutable reality. Yet the GOP’s wingnut caucus continues to fling barbs at hapless House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as if this was all somehow his doing—as if despite (barely) holding control of one half of one branch of government, he ought to be able to extract political victories simply by dint of being the fightiest fighter ever to fight the scourge of big government. Forget Green Lantern, this variant is better described as the Keyser Söze theory of politics: If McCarthy will only demonstrate that he is a man of will—willing to tank the economy by forcing the U.S. into default or by causing yet another damaging government shutdown—then he can achieve the victories the right has been unable to notch at the ballot box.