What Homeowners Owe Others in the Climate Crisis

Homeowners’ insurance has helped us out in recent storms—but for how much longer? Insurance companies are refusing to cover homes in California, thanks to the intensifying wildfire season. Insurers have also been backing out of some coastal regions, due to sea level rise, while jacking up rates elsewhere. In August, the Council on Foreign Relations, or CFR, identified the climate change–driven collapse of property insurance as an economic crisis of sweeping implications.

As the CFR points out, while there are many ways to put a Band-Aid on this problem, the best solution is to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on the fossil fuel industry. That’s why, as a homeowner, I might whine and grumble if I need to replace my boiler in 2030—especially having just replaced it after Ida—but the fact is that without big climate policy like Local Law 97, it will be impossible for us to continue living in this apartment. The stress every time a hurricane hits will simply be too much, and repairing the damage will simply become too expensive.

This isn’t just about my especially vulnerable basement apartment in a coastal city. Two-thirds of Americans own homes, yet all property, increasingly, poses a risk to the owner. Last year the climate crisis caused over $165 billion in property damages. And of course, while small owners like me can ill afford the damages, the big landlords have even more to lose. What regulations like Local Law 97 do, then, is to force property owners to act in our own long-term interest.