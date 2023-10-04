What Homeowners Owe Others in the Climate Crisis

For years, housing and climate advocates have been rightly calling for better regulation of New York’s subterranean homes, to make them safer and more climate-resilient. At present many basement apartments are illegal, making it difficult to get an official count on just how common they are, but data suggests they’re widespread: Between 300,000 and possibly as many as half a million New Yorkers are thought to live in basement apartments. Advocates say that if these apartments are legalized, tenants could report safety problems without fear of eviction. Last year the city’s comptroller made the same argument, pointing out that by 2050, one-third of the city’s basements and cellars will face flooding risk.

But landlords and the politicians who represent them are divided over this solution. Some insist that legalizing basement rentals would add too much density to residential neighborhoods; others probably find it cheaper to keep their basement tenants living in secrecy so they won’t report problems. As a result, an effort to legalize and regulate the units failed in City Council earlier this year.

Even worse, and even more shortsightedly, New York’s property owners are fighting the city’s efforts to rein in their own contribution to the climate crisis. In 2019, the city passed one of the most ambitious municipal climate bills in the world, requiring owners of buildings larger than 25,000 square feet to meet strict emissions-reduction targets—or face heavy penalties. The law is already helping to decarbonize the industry, but now, real estate interests are lobbying hard to weaken it. They’re joined by groups claiming to represent small co-op and condo owners like myself (though actually funded by the Real Estate Board of New York, REBNY, the powerful trade group representing the city’s big landlords and developers), who claim the law will be ruinously expensive for them.