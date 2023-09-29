NYC Is Totally Unprepared for Climate Disaster (but Has a Lot of Cops)

On a typical day in New York, packs of cops will stand around on subway platforms chatting or looking at their phones, or hanging around in groups writing expensive tickets for turnstile-jumpers looking to evade the newly increased subway fare. This spring, the city agreed to a nearly 30 percent retroactive pay increase for NYPD officers that will cost $5.5 billion through 2027. Meanwhile, rats scurry by and some mysterious black sludge oozes out of the walls—maybe from the same holes that floodwaters shot out of today. (About half of the entire subway system, one of the most extensive in the world, was suspended during the flooding, officials said.)

The MTA itself, it’s worth noting, is controlled by the state of New York, not the city. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo famously starved it of cash while funneling money toward the highway system (and even on unrelated projects like bailing out the state’s ski resorts, suffering from snow-sparse winters thanks to climate change). Rather than perform routine maintenance on the whole system, Cuomo prioritized flashy projects like building up the Second Avenue subway, which catered to wealthier Upper East Side residents. Under Kathy Hochul, the MTA is still underfunded by millions of dollars each year.



The upshot is that New York City—America’s biggest and arguably most social democratic city—is manifestly unprepared for what climate change has in store for it. The problems it faces from rising temperatures aren’t so unique, but it should theoretically be easier to deal with those problems in a place where Democrats who talk constantly about their commitment to “climate action,” or some such, control just about every relevant elected office. Not so!