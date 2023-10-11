Representative Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican running for House speaker, has made no secret of his dislike for the technology industry, repeatedly accusing major platforms of censoring conservative voices. But his outspoken stance belies a duplicity regarding Big Tech when it comes to his biggest financial backers, whom he’s hiring as advisors, and even the legislation he has quietly tried to kill.

“Big Tech is out to get conservatives, and is increasingly willing to undermine First Amendment values by complying with the Biden Administration’s directives that suppress freedom of speech online,” Jordan said earlier this year, when he subpoenaed the chief executives of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft to testify about content moderation. A few months later, he accused the head of the chair of the Federal Trade Commission, which is in charge of enforcing antitrust laws, of being “against what’s good for the consumer.”