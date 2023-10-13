Will the Supreme Court Make Life Worse for America’s Homeless?

Even California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is often seen as a future Democratic presidential nominee, chimed in with a brief that tried to have it both ways. He said in his own brief that he did not “take issue” with the Martin ruling, but argued that the Johnson ruling was unworkable. Instead of extending Martin beyond what he saw as a narrow conclusion, he told the justices that “courts are not well-suited to micromanage such nuanced policy issues based on ill-defined rules.”

In each of the briefs, the California officials note that they have spent millions of dollars trying to address the crisis and invariably described it as a complex and nuanced phenomenon. What’s been left unmentioned is the many ways these states have obstructed potential solutions. The New York Times recently noted that it costs nearly three times as much to build affordable housing in California, with one-fourth of that cost going to non-construction costs like fees, permits, and consulting. State lawmakers have had mixed results with tackling state-specific issues.

The homeless plaintiffs behind the Johnson litigation initially declined to file a brief with the high court, but the justices issued a short missive asking them to file one for their consideration by mid-November. (While the formal term is “response requested,” the practical effect is indistinguishable from an imperial edict.) Groups that advocate for homeless persons have already chimed in during previous stages of litigation. In a friend-of-the-court brief filed in the district court, the National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty argued that while alleviating homelessness was a legitimate public-policy goal, punishing it was not.