Will the Supreme Court Make Life Worse for America’s Homeless?

While homelessness is found throughout the United States, is it particularly common in the Western states. Cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle are hot spots for the national crisis, in large part because they have temperate climates year-round and rarely experience extreme weather. According to The Atlantic, about one-third of the country’s homeless population, totaling more than 170,000 people, live in California. The state’s housing crisis has also made it particularly prone to homelessness among local residents.

The Ninth Circuit’s Martin ruling involved a group of homeless plaintiffs who challenged Boise ordinances that made it a misdemeanor to camp on sidewalks, parks, or other public places or to otherwise sleep anywhere without the owner’s permission. While Boise had three homeless shelters at the time of the ruling, all three had limited space and two were sex-segregated. Those who resided in them could only stay there for a limited period of time, after which they were barred from returning for 30 days. The plaintiffs argued that the state was essentially criminalizing them for sleeping in public when they had no alternative.

The Supreme Court has occasionally used the Eighth Amendment to strike down criminal laws that target characteristics instead of conduct. In the 1962 case Robinson v. California, the court ruled in favor of a defendant who had been convicted under a state law that made it illegal to be “addicted to the use of narcotics.” Justice Potter Stewart, writing for the majority, likened this to criminalizing a medical condition and wrote that it would be unconstitutional for someone to serve “one day in prison for the ‘crime’ of having a common cold.”