Andy Kim Thinks He’s the Solution to the Democrats’ Bob Menendez Problem

Look, he has every bit as much of a right for due process, and his ability to engage that in the legal process, but he is still currently a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, albeit not the chair. But he is also privy to classified information, having discussions as we’ve had with the Biden administration this week about very sensitive actions that the United States is or could be taking when it comes to different wars, different efforts that are out there. I don’t feel confident [about his ability to serve], given this. I don’t feel like the public trust is there for him to be able to continue to do this job, especially when it comes to that much sensitive material.

Thus far, only half of the Democratic caucus in the Senate have called on him to step down and no Republican senators have done so. Why do you think there’s hesitation among senators to move to expel him or even just to call on him to resign?



That’s a question for them. I don’t know what’s going through their minds and the dynamics inside the Senate. But at least from my standpoint, as someone who worked in national security and is continuing to work on these issues in the United States House, that is not behavior that I think we should tolerate in the House or the Senate. So I certainly hope that we can move forward. But given the fact that he has said multiple times that he’s not going to step down—in fact, he again, after the superseding indictment, said that he would not be stepping down—I just feel like that’s why it is that I decided to step up there and run against him, to make sure that the people in New Jersey have a choice. And I hope that they see the choice in front of them and they see how critical it is for us to restore integrity to our politics … when we’re living through a period with the least amount of trust in government in modern American history. We absolutely need to do everything we can right now to restore that sense of integrity.

