There’ll Be No Escape for Bob Menendez This Time

Menendez allegedly reached out to Sellinger, who ultimately recused himself from the case, and a subordinate who took it over in an unsuccessful attempt to intervene on Daibes’ behalf. By 2022, Daibes rewarded Menendez for his meddling, richly. At one point, according to the indictment, Menendez performed a Google search for “kilo of gold price.” Prosecutors then claimed that, one day after the senator’s wife met with Daibes for lunch, she brought two one-kilogram gold bars worth $60,000 each to a jeweler for sale. The indictment says that the serial numbers on the bars showed they had belonged to Daibes.

By the time federal agents searched the Menendezes’ home in June 2022, they uncovered a treasure trove of cash, gold, and other gifts that the couple had acquired from their friends. “Over $480,000 in cash—much of it stuffed into envelopes and hidden in clothing, closets, and a safe—was discovered in the home, along with over $70,000 in Nadine Menendez’s safe deposit box,” the indictment claimed. “Some of the envelopes contained the fingerprints and/or DNA of Daibes or his driver. envelopes were found inside jackets bearing Menendez’s name and hanging in his closet.” Roughly $100,000 in gold bars were also found.

The most striking thing about the indictment isn’t the Mercedes-Benz convertible, or the gold bars, or even allegedly helping to send military aid to a foreign government for personal gain. It’s the timeline. Federal prosecutors said the alleged bribery schemes took place “from at least 2018 up to and including in or about 2022.” That would place Menendez in the middle of a bribery scheme less than one year after prosecutors abandoned the previous case against him.