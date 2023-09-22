There’ll Be No Escape for Bob Menendez This Time

It is a wholly unsurprising turn for Menendez, who beat a corruption investigation only six years ago thanks to a Supreme Court ruling in 2016 that narrowed the federal bribery statute on First Amendment grounds. The high court has gone to great lengths to make it harder to prosecute U.S. corruption cases, but the indictment suggests that Menendez has gone to even greater lengths to make it possible for them to charge him.

The latest bribery schemes involve a few semi-related Menendez efforts to intervene in official government business on behalf of his friends and benefactors. His voice carried a certain weight in those circles: Menendez is among the highest-ranking Senate Democrats and is the longtime chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which gives him an outsize platform among senators when it comes to American diplomacy.

Friday’s indictment alleges that Menendez used that platform to benefit Wael Hana, an Egyptian-born New Jersey businessman with ties to the Egyptian government. Hana had a prior friendship with Nadine Menendez, the senator’s wife since 2020. In 2019, Hana set up a company for certifying that meats are prepared in accordance with Islamic dietary law. The company soon became the only one authorized to certify halal meat exports from Egypt, a privilege that had been previously held by four different U.S. enterprises. Hana had no prior experience in halal meat certification.