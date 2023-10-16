Why the House of Representatives Might Never Be the Same Again

The purpose of the motion to vacate is to eject a speaker who no longer controls the majority, allowing a new majority to wrest that power, said Glassman. But there was no alternative speaker waiting in the wings to step in once McCarthy was removed; Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has the support of all Democrats, but that is only a plurality of the House. Glassman suggested replacing the motion to vacate with another procedure, such as a discharge petition, which would require 218 signatures to call for a vote.

“That would allow a different majority that forms when there’s no majority and speaker anymore to take the speakership. But it wouldn’t allow eight people to force this on the minority party,” Glassman said. “That sort of reform … might be in the interest of any majority party that doesn’t want a small faction of their party being able to force these sorts of issues just by hijacking the minority’s need to participate.”

It’s still unclear whether the ousting of a speaker for purely political reasons will become a regular occurrence. That depends not only on whether the House changes the rules on the motion to vacate, but also on the size of a party’s majority. Perhaps the most significant lesson—especially for the Republican Party, which has members increasingly willing to challenge party leadership to extreme ends—is that any future speaker must be ready to contend with a tenuous grip on power.