Lydia Davis’s Very Short Stories to Save the World

Brian Dillon writes of Davis’s prose that her language “is character.” This astute observation gets to the heart of the technical mastery of a piece like “Winter Letter,” a mother’s report to her kids in the city on a recent vacation to rural Texas. She begins her letter with modest aims “not to let this go on forever” and to “tell you some of what we’ve been up to.” Earnest and excitable, she relays her lifestyle habits and her disagreements with their dad. Her various updates on domestic life are random and amusing, and she disarms us almost immediately: “We’re trying to eat healthy, and our best new discovery is, guess what … radishes!” She is chatty and she knows it, fixating on such minor changes as moving to a different chair at the table and observing the ladybugs that have started to appear in the kitchen. “I know this isn’t too fascinating, but it’s our life,” she says.

This is not a disdainful portrait of an elderly American couple in the vein of Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections. Davis has great affection for the rambling mother and her minuscule attentions. If she writes her letter with the awareness that her kids might find her preoccupations trivial, she doesn’t seem too bothered by it. From glancing references to their dad’s restlessness and occasional moods, we gather that her energetic interest in small details is one she sustains entirely on her own.

She hurries to write down an anecdote from their trip before she forgets it. Not long ago, they went to Texas to visit her friend and “to spend a couple days looking at the vegetation.” Things start out as planned. They see the friend, check in at the inn, and do a tour of the surrounding area. There is slight friction between the married couple, but the differences are funny more than they are troubling. He takes an interest in military history and flags; she likes to notice the flora and fauna and discuss the advantages of composting toilets.