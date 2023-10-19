The Chef at the End of the World

Land of Milk and Honey by C Pam Zhang Buy on Bookshop

She resigns in frustration before she spots an ad for a private chef job at an “elite research community” perched on a mountaintop between the French and Italian border. Its bioengineered crops are insulated from the ugly cake of gloom that has strangled the planet. She clinches the gig, alert to the fact that perils lie in wait, though she is unaware of their precise nature. The territory is nameless; she calls it the land of milk and honey.

So begins C Pam Zhang’s majestic second novel. Land of Milk and Honey charts the dystopian year our unnamed narrator spends cooking in this settlement, seemingly unsullied by the ecological realities that plague the rest of the world. It is populated by the private investors who have poured funding into it, along with staff, field hands, and scientists; her employer is an officious, sometimes violent man. What appears, at first, as a potential escape from that environmental hell slowly warps into an inhumane game: This community is reproducing the abject cruelties of the outside world, not correcting them.

Zhang began writing Land of Milk and Honey after her first sit-down visit to a restaurant in 2021, in the pandemic’s shadow. She writes, in a reader’s note, of that meal at a Filipino restaurant as a reorientation after a year spent eating in pursuit of sustenance, that it ferried her “to a world beyond my shrunken one.” It would be easy to see how this experience could lead to the kind of book that bathes in easy sensuality, the kind of writing that would make literary gourmands like M.F.K Fisher or A.J. Liebling burst with pride. Or, worse—a book with the sticky film of “pandemic novel” affixed to it. But instead, Zhang uses that moment of rediscovering pleasure in food to imagine, on a broader scale, the future of eating, cooking, and sharing cuisine on an endangered planet where most might have little choice but to eat only to stay alive.