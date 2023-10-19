The Chef at the End of the World

Zhang unspools all that follows carefully, without losing the precision that marks the earlier, engrossing chapters of this book. Land of Milk and Honey is fewer than 250 pages but is paced so deliberately that each turn of the plot sneaks up on the reader without feeling abrupt. What helps sustain this gradual buildup of tension is Zhang’s willingness to linger on images of food. Throughout, Zhang braids this book with painterly descriptions of a roast boar “still thick with gobbets of meat,” of oysters “small and sweet as hummingbird hearts,” of macadamias that are “buttery, fragrant, thumb-sized.”

But one of the many triumphs of this book is Zhang’s refusal to use food as a means of seduction. The narrator’s appetite is always a reflection of her psychological condition, as when she feels her “guts roiling with cream and questions of my future.” Zhang writes of the “voluptuousness of the butter,” the “milk-froth bloom of wild carrots”; meanwhile, she compares the muscular stench of Roquefort or natto to “the mean smell of piss.” Zhang writes about food in a way that could make you feel hunger or, equally, disgust.



The past year alone has brought forth a raft of stories of fine dining that reach beyond sensory pleasure. There is Mark Mylod’s skewering of the industry in The Menu, a film in which elites flock to a tony restaurant on a secluded island for a plush meal orchestrated by a parodically tyrannical chef (Ralph Fiennes); the night turns swiftly into a macabre contest of survival. Meanwhile, Hulu’s The Bear is a portrait of ambition amid the thankless drudgery of restaurant kitchens (a theme that Zhang picks up when her narrator bemoans that she cooks “despite the bad pay and sore backs”). Zhang is wrestling with many ideas in this book—the casual classism embedded in fine dining; the insults that accompany that work because of her race (“It has always been easy to disappear as an Asian woman,” her narrator observes at one point) and sex (“a frank squeeze of the ass”); the one percent’s turn toward hedonism on an atrophying planet. In each of these stories, the restaurant kitchen is a site where class concerns intersect, where the friction between the consumer’s demands for gratification and the needs of the laborer who is appeasing those exigencies comes to a head.