Afire Is a Comedy of Manners at the End of the World

Leon proves susceptible to narrow-minded assumptions: He is rude to Devid because he is a lifeguard, and he is slow to catch on to Felix and Devid’s developing romantic involvement. His perception of those around him is prescribed rigidly by dominant social scripts, and his own identity is fashioned after an ideal type that only renders selective desires, observations, people, and events legible to him. And he is excessively sensitive. When Nadja offers to read a draft, he is rattled, claiming that one misplaced comment from her could derail the whole enterprise, referring to a prior incident with a “cleaning lady.” When he finally lets her read it, he watches her leaf through the pages with paranoia and flies into a rage when she indicates tersely that she doesn’t like it.

Scenes of Leon’s tedious attempts to work are followed shortly by the most impressive scene in Afire, when Leon realizes that he is far from the most impressive intellect at the vacation home. Over a dinner with his publisher, Helmut (Matthias Brandt), Nadja reveals that she is in fact a literary scholar. She is working on a thesis about the “quake of love” and the “quake of representation,” which draws on Heinrich von Kleist’s novella The Earthquake in Chile. Pushed further, she names her favorite poem, Heinrich Heine’s “The Asra,” about a tribe who “perish when they love”—a text Helmut admires. She recites it once and, upon encouragement, again, her radiance on full display. Devid gleams straightforwardly with pride, while Leon looks around in embarrassed horror. With Nadja’s identity made clearer, he must consider her reproof of his book and of his character anew. Her returned gaze suggests that the novelist beneath the pergola is not the only one who has been making meaning out of things.

Suddenly an encroaching forest fire rains down ash on their property. It is as if Nadja’s reading has unleashed the very kind of natural disaster that is the subject of her thesis. Under new conditions of emergency, the rhythm, tone, and genre of the film are transformed. With dizzying speed, it hastens toward its final cadenza. Leon looks upon a scene he compares to the charred and embalmed lovers of Pompeii, then loses Nadja, with whom, he realizes too late, he was in love. He finally finds a deserving topic for his novel.